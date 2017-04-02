Darlington Raceway hosts first ever Spring Fling event on Saturday

DARLINGTON (WBTW) – The Darlington Raceway held it’s first ever Spring Fling event Saturday.

Children and families in the Pee Dee got the chance to enjoy an Easter egg hunt and a 5K run on the race track. The day ended with a free community lunch for everyone.

Darlington Raceway President, Kerry Tharp talked about how important the community is.

“The community here in the Pee Dee area are very supportive of the race track and so we want to be able to open our doors, as often as we can so they can come and enjoy this facility to was an opportunity to do that, the weather was great and we had a good turn out”

Tharp added that they hope to continue the event for years to come.