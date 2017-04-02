Hundreds kick off Easter festivities early in Market Common

By Published:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Hundreds of people gathered in the Market Common to kick off Easter celebrations a little early on Sunday.

More than 400 people came out to the Easter Festival at Solid Rock Ministries. The event included live music, a bar-b-q lunch, and several activities for kids, including a rock wall, hayrides, and an Easter egg hunt. This is Solid Rock’s 3rd Easter festival. Senior pastor John-Paul Miller says he feels it’s important to hold events open to the entire community. “We’re very excited to have anybody and everybody, regardless of what they believe, where they’re from, what their background is. Everyone that comes here loves it. They all have super big fun. They love to celebrate with us. And we always love to see our kids have fun,” he said.

The church also hosts a big festival in the fall that is also open to the entire community.

 

