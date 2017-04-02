Hundreds with special needs fill ballpark for 3rd Advantage Games

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Hundreds of people with special needs and their families came out to the ballpark on Sunday to take part in the 3rd annual Advantage Games.

The Reggie Sanders Foundation held the field day in Myrtle Beach at the Pelicans Ballpark. Sanders was at the event and said he started the Advantage Games three years ago to support his brother, who ho has autism.

He said he also hopes to spread awareness about mental and physical disabilities, as well as provide a safe environment to let go and have fun. “When I see those smiles and play with the kids and the families are coming up saying they’re so appreciative and grateful just to have a place for the kids to go and just be -that in itself is what it’s all about,” said Sanders.

He also said his goal is to hold more events like the Advantage Games throughout the region.