Ice cream truck feud in Myrtle Beach leads to gun being pulled

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Police responded the 52nd Ave North beach access on Sunday, after a gun was allegedly pulled during feud between ice cream truck vendors.

According to a police report, the victim said that the offender was intentionally running off customers who were trying to buy ice cream from him on Saturday. So on Sunday, he decided to intentionally run off the offenders customers, to pay him back.

The victim said that as customers walked by, he told them that the offender was closed for business. He then told the offender that he could sell him some ice cream, and began to laugh at him.

The victim said that the offender had been recording him with his cell phone the whole time, then put the cell phone down and pulled out a handgun and pointed it at his face, while still sitting in his ice cream van.

The offender then reportedly lowered the gun and pointed it at his chest, so the victim asked if he was going to shoot him, but didn’t get a response and the offender put the gun away and drove off.

When officers arrived, the victim voluntarily allowed them to search his ice cream truck, because the offender had called police to say that the victim was the one who had the gun. No gun was found inside the victim’s ice cream truck.