Local high school students help homeless dogs get adopted

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Dozens of local high school students helped several homeless puppies find homes through a puppy pageant on a Saturday.

Students from St. James High School organized the adoption event. They dressed up 10 dogs from Coastal Animal Rescue and St. Francis Animal Center to compete in the pageant. The winning pup not only received a bundle of doggy treats, but also received a donation to the shelter it came from. Several of the dogs did get adopted at the event. Morgan Lee is a senior at St. James and one of the organizers of the pageant. She says most of the animals were rescued from living in terrible conditions. “A couple of them have been in hoarders homes, in cages their entire lives. Others were in flea infested homes, in cages their entire lives.” Junior Ryan Thompson, “And I know one of the owners is in jail for animal abuse.” “Yeah, so these animals just deserve to be happy. They deserve a good life,” says Lee.

The St. James students who organized the puppy pageant say they hope to hold another one next year.