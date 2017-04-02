Loved ones of dozens lost at sea honor them with memorial

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Several local families who have lost loved ones at sea, and still have yet to find them, gathered to remember them on Sunday.

Brenda Brown and her family built the Lost at Sea Memorial a little over ten years ago, after her son Johnny went missing at sea in 2005. He was a commercial fisherman from Horry County. The memorial stands at Morse Park Landing in Murrells Inlet. When it was first built, it was inscribed with the names of 6 missing people. Now there are over 30 names on the memorial. Brown says honoring those missing men and women with the memorial has helped their families cope with the loss. “It means the world. I mean this is your only means of surviving and dealing with it. When I came down here and saw how much it meant to the other families I realized we’ve got to keep doing it for them,” she says.

To support the Lost at Sea Memorial, or honor a missing loved one, you can go to http://www.lostatseamemorial.com/.