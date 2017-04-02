Myrtle Beach police search for suspect following early morning shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Sunday that sent one man to the hospital.

According to a police report, officer responded to the parking lot of Third Avenue Sports Bar just after midnight.

Witnesses on scene say two vehicles pulled in tot the parking lot; the occupants had a verbal argument and during the argument a gun was fired.

The report says a 25 year old man was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

According to the report, the suspect was a man about 6 feet tall, in a burgundy vehicle, and four other people were also in the vehicle.