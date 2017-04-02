NC AMBER Alert issued for 11-year-old girl after two found dead in home

By Published: Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTW) – An Amber Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old girl who went missing from a home in Charlotte where a man and woman were shot and killed Sunday.

The missing girl’s name is Arieyana Simone Forney. She is about 5’3″ tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has long, straight black hair and brown eyes.

Arieyana Simone Forney
Source: CMPD

 

Officers are looking for a white 2005 Chevy Impala that left the scene before fire crews arrived.  The car’s license plate is PAV4294.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, they responded to a home just after 11 a.m. on Glencannon Drive Sunday. Police say there was an attempted arson at the crime scene.

Charlotte police say a man and woman were found dead inside the home with gunshot wounds.

Police say Arieyana is missing from the home she lived in where the two victims were found.

No information has been released about the relationship between the missing girl and the victims.

CMPD tweeted at 11:49 a.m. that they are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

The shooting victim’s names have not been released.

According to the Amber Alert, the possible suspects are wanted for questioning and may be armed with handguns.

Arieyana Forney
Source: MissingKids,org

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s