NC AMBER Alert issued for 11-year-old girl after two found dead in home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTW) – An Amber Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old girl who went missing from a home in Charlotte where a man and woman were shot and killed Sunday.

The missing girl’s name is Arieyana Simone Forney. She is about 5’3″ tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has long, straight black hair and brown eyes.

Officers are looking for a white 2005 Chevy Impala that left the scene before fire crews arrived. The car’s license plate is PAV4294.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, they responded to a home just after 11 a.m. on Glencannon Drive Sunday. Police say there was an attempted arson at the crime scene.

Charlotte police say a man and woman were found dead inside the home with gunshot wounds.

Police say Arieyana is missing from the home she lived in where the two victims were found.

No information has been released about the relationship between the missing girl and the victims.

CMPD tweeted at 11:49 a.m. that they are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

The shooting victim’s names have not been released.

According to the Amber Alert, the possible suspects are wanted for questioning and may be armed with handguns.

Arieyana Forney

Source: MissingKids,org