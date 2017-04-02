Thousands attend Myrtle Beach’s first-ever Food Truck Festival

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Thousands of people filled the old Pavilion site for Myrtle Beach’s first-ever Food Truck Festival.

People waited in long lines for food from over 20 different trucks, including Moe’s Original Bar-B-Q and Unique Southern Eats. Many trucks sold out of food before the end of the festival, which lasted for 8 hours. However, those who attended the festival say the food was well worth the wait. Bettye Reid is one of the many who attended the festival and said they hope the event continues every year. She said the festival was “Awesome! Awesome! And I had some fried turkey wings and I don’t even know the place but they were bringing me food and I was just eating. I’m having a wonderful time I’m so full. I’m going to take some home.”

There were also several other food and craft vendors at the festival as well as live music and attractions for children.