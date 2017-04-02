USC women defeat Miss. State, 67-55; become national champs

By Published:
Dawn Staley
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley signals during the first half against Mississippi State in the final of NCAA women's Final Four college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS (AP) – Dawn Staley finally has her first NCAA women’s basketball championship after coaching South Carolina to a 67-55 victory over Mississippi State at Dallas.

Staley had reached the Final Four three times as a player and once previously as a coach without capturing a title. She watched as A’ja Wilson scored 23 points to give the Gamecocks their first championship.

South Carolina saw a 14-point, second-half lead cut to 54-50 before Wilson following her blocked shot with a short jumper that started a 12-2 run to put the game away.

South Carolina handled a Bulldogs squad that ended Connecticut’s 111-game winning streak Friday on Morgan William’s buzzer-beating basket in overtime. William was held in check by the Gamecocks, scoring just eight points.

