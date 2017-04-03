Big Brothers and Big Sisters held 7th annual BBQ Cook-off in Florence

FLORENCE (WBTW) – Big Brothers and Big Sisters held it’s 7th annual BBQ Cook-off in Florence this weekend.

Teams worked all night to prepare their best tasting dishes. After the teams supplied the judges, everyone else was allowed to taste the dishes. The public could sample over 20 different entry dishes by purchasing a $10 wristband which were good for both days of the cook-off.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Pee Dee executive director Joey Edwards talked about this years event.

“We have been supported every year that we have done this but this year the turnout has been even better because the weather has been so nice between last night and today, and the crowds have really come out, its the beginning of spring they have been inside most of the winter” Edwards said.

All proceeds will go to help children who need a positive male or female role model in their life.