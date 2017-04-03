Conway leaders talk floating docks, business license legislation

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Plans are moving forward with another floating dock along the riverfront in Conway.

City of Conway Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director Foster Hughes says three bids for the project were submitted and the lowest totaled $116,000. The floating dock would add to two “transient” docks already established along the water.

Hughes says the dock will be built in the area around the Bonfire restaurant and Riverwalk. Hughes says work can start no later than the second week of May. He says will take approximately six weeks to complete.

At its Monday evening meeting, Conway City Council also authorized a letter opposing two proposed business license tax standardization bills currently in committee in Columbia – H3650 and H3651.

According to city officials, the legislation would standardize how cities across the state regulate business licenses. Officials say if passed as written, the city could stand to lose approximately $2 million in revenue. Officials told News13 it would cause the city to look at adjusting other revenue streams, such as business license fees and property taxes.

Both House bills are now in the Committee on Labor, Commerce and Industry, according to the state.