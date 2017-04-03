Darlington schools cancel activities due to threat of severe weather

By Published:

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County School District says all after-school activities are canceled Monday.

A release from the district’s communication specialist Christopher McKagen says all events are canceled “due to storms in other areas of the state and potential high winds in our area.” The cancellation includes all home and away athletic, academic and extracurricular activities Monday afternoon and evening, McKagen adds.

The WBTW StormTracker13 weather team has been monitoring the chance for severe storms across the Pee Dee and along the coast. The weather team’s latest blog explains when each area could see damaging weather.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s