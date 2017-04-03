‘Living the Brand’ workshop in Florence explains brand impact on business owners

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Business owners in Florence want to hear from leaders on how the city’s new branding will benefit their revenue.

The City of Florence hired a company to survey residents and develop a slogan. That company came up with, “Full life. Full forward. Florence.” The city paid the group $25,000 using hospitality taxes to study the area and develop the brand.

The city recently hosted a workshop to explain to community members and business owners what exactly the brand means. Leaders say it means people in the city are full of life and moving forward with redevelopment projects and investments, but business owners still had questions.

“I think it’s a good idea, and I like it,” says Brenda Sene, owner of Brenda’s African Braids in downtown Florence.

Sene has owned her business in downtown Florence for about 10 years. While Sene likes the Florence brand, she wants to know how it will bring more customers to her shop.

“I want to know why and how I can get more business for my business,” explains Sene.

About 20 business owners like Sene had the same questions. Mark Vogel with the marketing group that researched and developed the brand, explained businesses benefit most when the brand is embraced by all residents.

“Good businesses are good citizens also,” says Avant Marketing Group Senior Partner, Mark Vogel. “If we can promote employees to get involved with community service, to make the quality of life in the community that much better, that all folds under brand positioning. Full life. Full forward for the progress continues in the community.”

The ‘living the brand’ workshop suggests how shared values with the brand can bring more businesses to the area.

“Showing that there is focus and vision for the community assists outside prospects and understand this is probably the place I want to be and where I want to join,” says Vogel. “It’s a tremendous calling card to bring in prospects in the community.”

The final branding workshop will be held Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. at the Florence Chamber of Commerce.