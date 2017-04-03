Florence celebrates World Autism Awareness Day Sunday

FLORENCE (WBTW) – Sunday, April 2nd, is World Autism Awareness Day. People in Florence celebrated the day along with All 4 Autism to help bring awareness and understanding to the community.

The event was held at Muscovy’s Food and Sports in Florence. Those who attended enjoyed food, music and beach volleyball, but mostly attendees were able to learn more about Autism.

Amy Pennington, the Outreach Coordinator for All 4 Autism says the event helps bring light in a fun way to the troubles of Autism.

“Having just a day for world autism day, it’s open to everyone to come out and learn about autism, it’s a day where they can celebrate an individual on the spectrum it’s day they can not have any judgement and celebrate their child” says Pennington.