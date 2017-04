COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Two officers from Florence were honored Monday at the Trooper of the Year and Telecommunications Officer of the Year ceremony in Columbia.

According to the SC Department of Public Safety, L/Cpl. Kenneth Smalls of Florence was named the 2016 Trooper of the Year and Brad Lee of Florence was named the 2016 Telecommunications Officer of the year.

The ceremony was held at the SC Public Safety headquarters and included special guest Governor Henry McMaster.

Congratulations, 2016 SCHP Trooper of the Year, L/Cpl. K. M. Small of Florence and 2016 TCO of the Year B. D. Lee of Florence pic.twitter.com/9yYcwx3d87 — SCDPS (@SCDPS_PIO) April 3, 2017