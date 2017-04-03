Georgetown County students learn how to apply, pay for college

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – High school students in Georgetown County who plan to go to college are invited to learn more about the college admission and financial aid process.

The Lowcountry Symposium on College Admission and Financial Aid event will host a panel discussion by admission workers from Wofford College, the College of Charleston, Clemson University, and Sewanee. Students will be able to ask questions following the presentation.

The symposium is free and will be held at the Lowcountry Preparatory School Gymnasium, April 5, from 6 p.m. -9 p.m.

Students will end the night with a chance to talk with the admission representatives and get materials on each of the colleges.

Register at LowcountryPrep.org/collegebound. For more information, call (843) 237-4147.