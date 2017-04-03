Harlem Globetrotters return to Florence on their 2017 World Tour

FLORENCE (WBTW) – The Harlem Globetrotters returned to Florence Sunday in their 91st season tour. The 2017 World Tour has been entertaining crowds all over the country, and on Sunday they entertained people in the Pee Dee.

The game was held at the Florence Civic Center where players brought comedy, crowd participation and skill for the 2-hour long show. The team had fans on the edge of their seats to witness the ball handling wizardry and artistry.

News13 attended the game and spoke to families who attended Sunday’s performance.

“We had lots of fun they got their (her children) balls autographed. We saw some exciting dances.”

After the game, the Globetrotters stayed for an autograph, photograph and high five session with fans.

The Globetrotters will now head to West Virginia for their next game on Wednesday.