Lamar police officer fired after arrest for DUI while on duty in patrol car

By Published:
Lamar Police officer Jerry Allen Russell was terminated after being arrested for DUI. (Image Source: Darlington County Detention Center)

LAMAR, SC (WBTW) – A Lamar Police officer was fired after being arrested for DUI while on duty in his patrol vehicle.

According to Lamar Police Chief Jason Chaney, officer Jerry Allen Russell was terminated after being arrested for DUI and transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle with a broken seal. Chaney says the incident happened on Friday, while Russell was driving his police vehicle.

Chaney adds that the Darlington County Sheriff’s office led the investigation then asked the South Carolina Highway Patrol to help with the investigation.

Russell refused to take a breathalyzer test at the time of his arrest, Chaney confirms.

A disciplinary hearing was held Monday where Russell was terminated from his position.

According to the Darlington County Detention Center records, Russell was released on bail of $1,250 Saturday morning.

