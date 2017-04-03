Man dies in hospital days after crash near Myrtle Beach State Park

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – County officials say a man from Lancaster died days after a crash near the entrance of Myrtle Beach State Park.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler identified the victim as 56-year-old James Starnes from Lancaster. The victim died from multiple trauma received in the crash, the deputy coroner says.

According to Fowler, the collision occurred April 1 at 4 p.m. and the victim died at Grand Strand Medical Center Monday at 12:56 p.m.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash report with more details should be completed Monday evening or Tuesday morning.