“Movers for Moms” collecting donations for women in shelters

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Miriam Berrouët from the Myrtle Beach office of Two Men and Truck joined News13 Now at 9 a.m. to kick off the company’s annual “Movers for Moms” campaign in the Grand Strand. The collection in the Myrtle Beach area will benefit mothers and other women living in shelters operated by the New Directions organization. New Directions operates 4 shelters along the Grand Strand to assist men, women, and families with emergency, non-emergency, long term, and transitional housing.

Other locations, including offices in Florence and Fayetteville are also collecting donations for organizations in those areas. The office locations where donations are accepted are as follows:

854 Kingswood Dr. (off Hwy. 544), Conway, SC

953 W. Evans St., Florence, SC

2980 Gillespie St., Fayetteville, NC

Donations can also be dropped off at the Horry County New Directions office at 732 8th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach, SC.

The following is a list of items that Two Men and a Truck recommends as donations:

Slippers sizes 7-10 or small – large

Coffee

Tea

Sugar/artificial sweetener

Creamers

Coffee mugs

Candy

Gum

Sun screen

Aloe vera gel

Water bottles

Bug spray

Dental floss

Cleaning supplies – i.e. bleach, pinesol, bathroom cleaner, windex, dish detergent

Laundry detergent

Hand sanitizer

Shaving gel

Razors

ibuprofen

Tylenol

Journals

Pens

Body wash

Body lotion

Baby shampoo

Hair spray

Hair gel

Full-sized deodorant

Hair brushes

The following is information about Movers for Moms from the Two Men and Truck website:

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® locations across the country collect donations for women every spring and deliver them to local women’s and family shelters on or before Mother’s Day. Franchises partner with local shelters, schools, and other community organizations to collect goods that will make Mother’s Day special for moms living in shelters. This annual campaign is called Movers for Moms®. How the program works As part of its Movers for Moms® program, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® locations nationally partner with local businesses and organizations to collect essential care items for women staying in local domestic abuse or homeless shelters. Once donations are collected, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® will pick up and deliver the items to partnering shelters around Mother’s Day. Donations are determined by individual shelters, but can include: nice soaps, hair styling products, shampoos and conditioners, pillows, blankets, slippers and other basic clothing items. Investing in moms everywhere TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® has women in key leadership roles across the country — some of the most successful franchisees are mothers. Movers for Moms® is a way for TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® to appreciate the efforts of mothers everywhere, despite their current circumstances. For the Movers for Moms® 2017 program, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® will pick up and deliver the collected items to partnering shelters around Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14. It was a record-breaking year in 2016 with more than 285,000 items collected and donated to shelters across the country! This truly helps moms in need get back on their feet and feel extra special on a day they may have otherwise been forgotten. 2016 Results Movers for Moms® was a national program in 39 states; all franchise locations participated, supporting hundreds of shelters across the U.S.

Movers for Moms® had a total donation of more than 285,000 gifts in 2016!

Movers for Moms® partnered with more than 400 businesses, schools, and other community collection sites across the U.S.