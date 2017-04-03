One dead in SC after storm flips mobile home multiple times

Severe weather gallery View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Fence down in Greer from Donna Black Coachman Plantation-Judi Lee Rich 2 Coachman Plantation - Credit Judi Lee Rich Campobello storm damage Brockman Rd. Spartanburg Co. Brockman Rd. Spartanburg Co. Brockman Rd. Spartanburg Co. Brockman Rd. Spartanburg Co. Buffalo SC Credit Jerri Lynne Carroll

WHITMIRE, SC (WBTW) – One person has died in Whitmire, according to Sheriff Taylor.

He says it is weather related and a mobile home flipped multiple times.

The coroner has been called and emergency crews are having a hard time getting to the scene because so many trees have been knocked down.

Taylor says they’ve called the National Weather Service to come out and confirm a tornado.

The National Weather Service reports a possible tornado touchdown in Laurens.

Joey Avery with Laurens County EMD says they see possible evidence of a tornado touchdown on Lakeview near Highway 14, north of the city of Lawrence. He says there are no injuries and there are trees down in the location.

Emergency management vehicles are in the area and he said they are helping homeowners as much as they are able.

Officials won’t be able to classify it as a tornado for certain until National Weather Service officials come up to the scene.