SLED charges Sumter man for claiming cash from stolen lottery ticket

SUMTER, SC (WBTW) – SLED officials say a man from Sumter was arrested after he tried to claim winnings from a stolen SC Education Lottery ticket.

The press release from Thom Berry with the SC Law Enforcement Division says 19-year-old Terrell D. Carter was charged with influencing the winning of a lottery prize through coercion, fraud, deception or tampering. Carter faces a fine up to $50,000, up to five years in prison, or both for the felony charge.

SLED warrants say the incident happened on March 15. Carter allegedly redeemed a stolen $250 Grand scratch-off ticket at the lottery claims center in Columbia for $1,000.

Carter was held at the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center in Richland County, but booking records indicate he has been released.