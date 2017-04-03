‘Somebody has to talk about it,’ Myrtle Beach leaders say of domestic violence

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Police say domestic violence is a big problem in our area, and a town hall style meeting Monday night is addressing the issue.

Police say there are two goals for the meeting: officers want victims of domestic violence to know they’re here, ready and willing to talk, and officers want the community to know they realize how big the issues is and they plan to train employees who will work with victims of the crime.

“It’s a very sensitive subject matter that a lot of people don’t want to touch,” says Case Manager for Family Justice Center Rebecca Keay. “They don’t want to hear about it. They don’t want to talk about it. Somebody has to do that. Somebody has to listen. Somebody has to talk about it.”

Keay says the new center in Myrtle Beach designed to support victims of domestic violence has served more than 40 victims in Horry County in the three months of its existence.

“This is a big problem that’s in Horry County,” Keay admits. “It’s a huge county that it’s happening everywhere. Whether it’s in the more urban areas like Myrtle Beach or in the more rural areas in Loris or Longs. It’s happening.”

Horry County Police say they’ve brought on new detectives just to fight the problem because the county ranks as one top in the state for domestic violence cases. A major problem faced by law enforcement and victim’s advocates is the victim returning to the abuser.

“They’re promising to get help, they’re promising to go to counseling, go to church, get a job, they’ll stop drinking,” says Keay. “They’ll make all these promises, they love them, they won’t hurt them again.”

Veronica Akong says she sees it as a counselor all the time, and it takes support to break the cycle.

“In time, whether it’s a week or month, or three months down the road, the situation pretty much happens again,” predicts Akong.

That’s why Myrtle Beach police say they’re stepping up, to let victims and the community know they’re here.

“A lot of times, a victim of domestic violence, their life is being controlled and they have no avenue they feel like to get out of that situation,” says Lt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach Police. “So, we want to let them know that there is a way for them to get out, there is help for them, and we’re here to help them.”

During Monday night’s meeting, police introduced the public to resources like the family justice center and to victim’s advocates who help to follow cases all the way through the court system.

If you’d like more information on domestic violence and how to get help, you can call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at (843)918-1382 or the Family Justice Center at (843)445-2583.