STORM EFFECTS: Road updates and power outage information

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The severe thunderstorms sweeping across the area have resulted in a few power outages and a few road closures.

According to the SC Highway Patrol, crews are out cleaning up trees and debris from the roads. As of 8:20 p.m., a tree fell and blocked all lanes of I 95 in Florence near exit 153.

Minor incidents have also been reported on Highway 17 near the Home Depot in Murrells Inlet and on Stantons Road and Old River Road in Marlboro County.

Power outage maps show scattered outages across the Pee Dee and Grand Strand.

Below are links to area power companies across the Pee Dee, Grand Strand and Robeson and Scotland County. These sites allow you to report outages and to also get updates as to when that power will be restored.

