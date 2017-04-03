StormTracker13 Monday Forecast

Today is a Weather Alert Day!! Strong storms are possible again with two storm systems this week. Clouds will be on the increase too ahead of a strong cold front. Today will be very warm and a little humid ahead of the front, with highs in the mid 70’s to low 80’s. The cold front will cross late tonight into Tuesday bringing a chance for showers and storms. Some of those storms could be strong to severe, especially in the evening. The main threats will be damaging winds, hail and lightning. Tornado risk is low, but non-zero. Time frame for these storms will be from 6pm to 9pm West of I-95. East into the Pee Dee and Border Belt from 7pm to 9pm and then towards the Grand Strand between 9pm and Midnight. A few storms will linger into Tuesday morning but most of Tuesday will be rain free but still warm. Highs remain in the 80’s Tuesday and Wednesday and it will also be humid. Another strong cold front will approach late Wednesday into Thursday and again bring rain and thunderstorms. There is another chance with this second system of strong or severe storms, with gusty winds as the main hazard. There is more powerful cold air behind the second system that moves in Friday and stays through the weekend.

Today, mostly cloudy with late day thunderstorms. Some could be strong or severe. Highs 73-80.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with showers and storms, some could be strong to severe. Lows 64-67

Tuesday, early day showers and storms, then clearing. Highs 79-87.