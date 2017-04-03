USC women’s basketball celebration postponed due to severe weather

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The University of South Carolina women’s basketball team celebration has been postponed due to the risk of severe weather.

According to a release from USC’s Athletics Media Relations department, the celebration, previously planned for 8 p.m. Monday, has been postponed due to the National Weather Service tornado watch and the possibility for severe weather.

The celebration honoring head coach Dawn Staley’s NCAA National Championship team will be held in conjunction with a parade, but details for the new time will be announced later this week.

The Gamecock women’s basketball team captured its first national championship and the seventh in school history Sunday night, with a 67-55 win over Mississippi State in Dallas, Texas.

South Carolina reached the Final Four in both men’s and women’s basketball, marking just the 13th time in NCAA history and the third time in SEC record books that a program has accomplished that feat.