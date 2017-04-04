5 Tornadoes confirmed in Greenville, Pickens, Laurens, Union Counties last night

GREENVILLE, SC – The National Weather Service has confirmed five tornadoes hit Greenville, Pickens, and Laurens Co.

TORNADO 1 – White Horse Rd.

They say an EF-0 tornado touched down near White Horse Rd. / Saluda River / Easley.

The rotation was very week and it mainly took down trees.

TORNADO 2 – Berea

Another EF-0 tornado hit 3 miles southwest of Berea around 2:12 p.m.

The maximum path width was 50 yards and the length was 3 miles.

TORNADO 3 – Laurens

A third EF-0 tornado hit four miles northwest of Laurens.

They say it happened at 2:50 p.m.

The maximum path width was 75 yards and the length was 0.75 miles, according to NWS.

TORNADO 4 – Central

A fourth EF-1 tornado touched down for a short period of time near the intersection of Wood and Joseph Street in Central.

However, the NWS says most of the damage in Central was due to straight-line winds.

TORNADO 5 in Union Co.

Union Co. Emergency management say the NWS has confirmed a 5th tornado in Whitmire in Union Co.

They say it was an EF-1.

A man was killed there last night after his mobile home near the Tyger River was flipped several times.

The coroner says J.C. Matthews Jr., 65, died from internal injuries sustained during the possible tornado.

EF SCALE

EF-0 (70 – 85 MPH)

EF-1 (86 – 110 MPH)

EF-2 (111 – 135 MPH)

EF-3 (136 – 165 MPH)

EF-4 (166 – 200 MPH)

EF-5 (200 + MPH)