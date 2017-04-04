County leaders continue with Carolina Forest interchange project

Published:

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County leaders voted unanimously to move forward with a possible interchange project in Carolina Forest and River Oaks.

County leaders say the idea of this project is to add an outlet in the middle of Carolina Forest so people can avoid busy intersections at Highway 501 and River Oaks Drive.

The county doesn’t currently have any money to pay for the project but they want to add it to an official map so they can hopefully pay for it in the future.

The interchange was supposed to be included on RIDE three, but because it wasn’t approved, it will cost the county $47 million.

The project needs one more vote to pass.

