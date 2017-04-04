Darlington County Detention Center renamed to honor former sheriff Glenn Campbell

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Detention Center is being renamed to honor retired sheriff, Glenn Campbell.

During the Darlington County Council meeting Monday night, council member unanimously approved the resolution that renames the jail W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center. A post on the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page says the renaming of the center was a goal of current Sheriff Tony Chavis.

Campbell was joined by his wife, daughter, grandson, and Sheriff Chavis while accepting the resolution from Darlington County Council Vice-Cahir Le Flowers.

Campbell joined the South Carolina Highway Patrol in 1970 and served the state for 14 years. In 1985, he was elected sheriff of Darlington County where he served as sheriff for 24 years until his retirement in 2008, the Facebook post reads. He is the longest serving sheriff in Darlington County history dating back to 1784. The current detention center was built during Sheriff Campbell’s administration.

Darlington Police Chief Danny Watson released a statement regarding Campbell’s impact on his career in law enforcement, saying:

Most of the things that I know about how to be kind and generous in law enforcement came from Sheriff Campbell. If I had to pick one person in law enforcement to emulate it would be Glenn Campbell. As a young narcotics agent who was full of energy, exuberance, and determination to make a difference, I was unsure of what it took to really do that. Glenn showed me the way to do the right thing and the do it in the right way. I will be forever grateful to him for helping to make me a better person and a better law enforcement officer. I think this is well-deserved reward for his many years of service to our great county.

Grateful to have served under his command,

Chief Watson