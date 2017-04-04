FSD4 names new superintendent

TIMMONSVILLE (WBTW) – Florence School District 4 has named Dr. Fannie Mason as the new superintendent of the district.

The three finalists for the job were Dr. Rechel Anderson, Dr. Rosa Dingle and Dr. Fannie Mason.

Dr. Mason is director of the exception children program in Scotland County. She coaches principals to be better leaders and worked as a special education director, principal and administrator in Marlboro and Marion County schools. According to her resume, she brings over 37 years of experience in education and educational leadership to the district.

Dr. Mason attended South Carolina State University, earned a masters of science at Francis Marion University, a masters of education at South Carolina State University and a PHD of education at Capella University.

The South Carolina Department of Education put two of the three Timmonsville schools under a state of emergency one year ago after a decade of low test scores.