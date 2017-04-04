Horry County council approves measure to fine uncovered trash trucks

Related Coverage Residents complain about trash in yards, Horry County leaders aim to fine garbage trucks

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Tuesday night, Horry County Council voted to pass a request to make trash trucks pay if they aren’t properly covered.

News13 told you the Horry County Solid Waste Authority said they were having problems with trash trucks coming to and from the landfill and not covering the trash with a tarp.

The Solid Waste Authority will now be able to charge trucks that aren’t properly covered a $150 fee for large trucks and a $75 dollar fee for small trucks.

“It’s something that we need to really start strictly enforcing and stuff because if we’re ever going to clean up our county and keep it clean, we’re going to have to go after where the source of the litter is coming from,” councilman Al Allen said.

Allen says it’s already state law that trucks are required to cover trash with a tarp going to and from the land fill and this measure will help make sure all trucks are in compliance.