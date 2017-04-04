Lake View, Dillon hold local elections Tuesday

The Town of Lake View and the City of Dillon held elections Tuesday for several official positions.

Voters in the town of Lake View cast their votes for both the mayor and two seats on the town council. The list of mayoral candidates included incumbent Boston Page Jr., Kevin Ammons, and current council member Matthew Elvington. Area residents picked between incumbent Layton Townsend Jr., Billy Sanderson, Tony Hayes, Lance Gaddy and David Kitchens for the town council seats.

Residents in Dillon made their picks for the city’s district three city council seat. Candidates included incumbent Johnny Eller and Chip Huggins.

Results from those elections are expected to come in around 7:30 p.m.