Man sentenced to 15 years for sexually assaulting child

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – On Tuesday, Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson announced that a man was sentenced for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl.

Last week, Alberto Villegas, an illegal alien, pleaded guilty to the charge of criminal sexual conduct and was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison, a press release from the solicitors office said.

According to the press release, Villegas pleaded guilty before Judge Steven H. John, who sentenced the suspect to 15 years in prison.

Georgetown County Law Enforcement was called on November 3, 2015, by the mother of an 8-year-old to report that Villegas sexually assaulted the child.

The mother told police that the incident happened while she in another room of the home. When she returned, Villegas looked nervous and acted strange and that her daughter had gone to the bathroom. The girl told her mother that she had been assaulted. When the mother first confronted Villegas, he denied that anything had happened, but when pressed, he later admitted to the assault.