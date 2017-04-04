Myrtle Beach police look for woman wanted on heroin charges

By Published:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police are searching for a woman wanted for possession with the intent to distribute heroin.

According to Myrtle Beach police, 34-year-old Andrea Lee Cabral is wanted on two drug related warrants.

A police report says the warrants were issued after investigators began looking into the sale and distribution of drugs from a location on 7th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach. Officers utilized a confidential informant to buy drugs from the suspect under video and audio surveillance.

Officers say Cabral has a large diamond tattoo on her neck with the word “BOSS” under it. The suspect also has a history of using the name “Neaxly Ramos.”

Cabral is known to frequent the south end of the city and the waterfront areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.

