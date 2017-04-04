North Myrtle Beach police find missing 6-year-old boy

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – An alert from the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public safety says officers have located the 6-year-old boy reported missing less than an hour ago.

A nixel alert sent at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday says, “NMB Beach Patrol has located the missing child on the beach.”

Less than an hour prior, an alert was sent that reported North Myrtle Beach police were searching for 6-year-old Bobby, who was last seen on the beach near 46th Avenue South. The alert said the little boy is wearing an orange and blue bathing suit with palm trees. A photo of the missing boy was released by police.

There was no information available on exactly where the child was found, other than on the beach.