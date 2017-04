NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue is in the process of getting new reporting software. The department has been …

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans practiced for the first time on Tuesday ahead of their season opener on Wednesday agai…

, COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – Dale Earnhardt Jr. spent time in Columbia on Tuesday meeting with Gov. Henry McMaster and promoting the Bojangles …

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Captain David Yates wants to change the way people travel around Charleston. Similar to how platforms like Lyf…

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – State lawmakers are debating a bill that would allow first responders to carry guns on school campuses in emergenc…