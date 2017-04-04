SC lawmakers debate whether emergency responders should carry guns

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – State lawmakers are debating a bill that would allow first responders to carry guns on school campuses in emergency situations.

The bill was inspired by the elementary school shooting last September in Townville, where a volunteer firefighter was able to take down the shooter. Deborah Wilfong, principal of St. Andrews Catholic School in Myrtle Beach, says she’s in favor of first responders being able to carry a concealed weapon when responding to emergencies on campus. “If we were to call from the school and need help immediately and they were the first ones to be here, and if that’s what they needed to have for their protection and ours, I would support that.”

If the state bill passes, firefighters or paramedics with a concealed weapons permit would be able to carry a gun on school campuses, after a one-week training course at the state’s Criminal Justice Academy. State representative Jay Jordan of Florence is one of the sponsors of the bill. He says he understands why it could make some parents nervous but believes it will do more good than harm. “As a father of three schoolchildren myself, when you hear firearms near a school, the antenna should go up. But this is a situation that would hopefully make our schools safer.”

Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Lt. Jonathan Evans says some members of the department would be interested in the program. “Obviously we get ourselves in some situations where it’d be nice to have some extra protection. I know there are people in the department who would carry if that was allowed.”

However, he says the department is less likely to adopt the program, and that it may not be as necessary in Myrtle Beach. “We’re fortunate that we have a large police presence and are right before or just after we get there. I don’t know. It’s something that we have to look at and see if it’s really right for us.”