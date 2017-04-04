Sumter woman jailed for attempting to strike teens with her car

SUMTER, SC (WBTW)- The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was arrested Monday after she tried to run over a group of teens on the sidewalk.

A press release from Deputy Ken Bell with the sheriff’s office says 49-year-old Nancy Meiler was arrested Monday and charged with four counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Deputy Bell says the woman crossed over the road on to the sidewalk as she attempted to run over teen boys on April 1 at Cherryvale Drive and Confederate Road.

Meiler struck a 15-year-old as he attempted to get out of her way, but the victim was not seriously injured. Another victim fell off his bike and broke his wrist trying to get away.

Warrants say Meiler turned around and tried to strike the victims more than once, following some into a parking lot as they tried to run away.