Surfside Beach council holds workshop to discuss pier repairs

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Surfside Beach Town Council held a workshop Monday to discuss repairs for the town’s pier.

Hurricane Matthew ripped off about half the pier this past October.

“The unfortunate problem with wood piers is marine worms eat up the pilings and usually that costs a lot of money to go in and keep replacing those pilings. And then, if we have another major storm, if we build another wood pier back, that storm can take that pier completely out,” said Surfside Beach Council Member Randle Stevens.

Previous storms had also damaged the pier so the town is now considering using more concrete in the foundation.

“Most of the council members are receptive to the idea of having a concrete foundation. They realize that after this is the third pier that they are having to replace, and they have made an attempt to have pilings repaired by putting a concrete sleeve over them, that that didn’t work,” said Joe Luzzi, a salesman with Waterbridge Contractors.

The town is still working to get federal funding and wants to open up construction bids in June.