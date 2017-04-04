Suspects in KFC shooting wore masks, jackets, Spartanburg police say

By Published:
Police in the Upstate say killers in a KFC robbery were masks and black jackets. (Image Source: WSPA)

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Police say suspects in the shooting death of Anthony Tiffany at a KFC in Spartanburg wore masks and may have worn a “black leather-type ‘Members Only’ jacket.”

Police say the suspects may also have been driving an older model Nissan Altima with a paper tag.

Tiffany, an employee at the Kentucky Fried Chicken on Cedar Springs Road, was killed during a shooting and possible attempted robbery around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

7News spoke to Josephine Hill who knew another employee with Tiffany that night.

“One of the guys put a gun to him, too. And he told him, ‘Please don’t shoot me, please don’t shoot me.’ He ran out to old Charlie’s to get help, and they were telling him, don’t go back in, don’t go back in, but he said he had to go back in, and he went back in and he was doing CPR, but he was already gone,” Hill said.

Police say they are not releasing any surveillance photos at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or the city crime tip line at 864-573-0000.

