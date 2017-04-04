Tar Heels welcome home celebration tonight in Dean Dome

By Published:
North Carolina forward Justin Jackson talks on his cell phone in the locker room after the championship game against Gonzaga at the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. North Carolina 71-65. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WNCN) — A welcome home reception will be held for the 2017 NCAA Championship men’s basketball team Tuesday night at the Dean Smith Center at UNC, university officials have announced.

The public will be able to attend the 6:30 p.m. event to welcome the national champs back to campus after winning their sixth NCAA title Monday night in Phoenix.

The celebration will be the Dean Dome’s third fan fest celebration in four days.

UNC beat Gonzaga 71-65 in an ugly game to win the title. Despite two bad ankles, Joel Berry II was named the outstanding player of the Final Four on Monday night.

More than 9,000 people watched the game live inside the Dean Dome and an estimated 55,000 rushed Franklin Street just moments after the Tar Heels claimed victory over the Bulldogs.

Doors open for the celebration at 5 p.m.

