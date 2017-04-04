‘Time is of the essence’ to make decision on Horry County school resource officers

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Chairman of the Horry County School Board, Joe DeFeo, said the board is actively discussing its contracts with the Horry County Police Department as it relates to school resource officers’ contracts.

“Now I think time is of the essence,” said DeFeo. “Unfortunately, we were not given more time to deal with the issue but we need to get something resolved.”

Horry County Council leaders want the school district to pay more for school resource officers.

Right now, the county and the school board split the cost of putting officers in the schools – each paying an equal 50% of the school resource officer’s salary. County leaders now want the school board to foot 90% of the bill.

However, DeFeo said he wishes county leaders gave the school board more time to discuss the issue.

“What I’d like to see them do is forego this change in financing this year, keep everything the same, and then we can plan on negotiating something for next year,” he added.

According to DeFeo, other options include partnering with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office or using retired officers in the schools.

“I’m in favor of using retired police who would still like to work,” said DeFeo. “A lot of them come down here and they’re still very young.”

However, DeFeo does not want to use security guards.

“I have a problem with perception if we just use security guards,” he added. “I’m not sure the public would like us only use security guards.”

The cost of existing SRO’s is more than $1.5 million and the goal is to add three more once the three new schools open in the fall. DeFeo said one major expense for SRO’s are the vehicles they drive.

“I don’t believe all the SRO’s need vehicles,” added DeFeo. He also said he wouldn’t mind paying a slight stipend.

DeFeo hopes to get the issue resolved with county officials in the next two to four weeks.