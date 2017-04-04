StormTracker13 Tuesday Forecast

A cold front will push through the area this afternoon and we’ll seeing gradual clearing through the day. The front will be offshore by early to mid afternoon an not expecting to see any storm, but an isolated shower is possible early. Out ahead of the frontMo and 80 along the beaches. The front will return as a warm front on Wednesday, bringing back the humidity and the chance for thunderstorms. There is a risk for severe weather again late Wednesday and Wednesday night with the next round of storms. A strong cold front will move through Wednesday night with much cooler weather for the rest of the week. It will be cloudy with lingering showers on Thursday. High temperatures will be near 70. Sunshine will return Friday, but it will be cool with high temperatures in the 60s Friday and Saturday. Warmer weather will return next week.

Today, morning clouds and an Isolated shower, then becoming mostly sunny, windy and warm. Highs 80-85.

Tonight, mostly clear & Mild, Lows 60 inland, 64 along the beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny, windy and warm with thunderstorms possible late. Highs 80-85.