Tuesday is Ben & Jerry’s free cone day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Tuesday’s warm weather couldn’t have come at a better time. It’s Ben & Jerry’s free cone day.

For customers who stop in one of the ice cream chain’s shop, a free ice cream cone will be waiting. The event is held from 12 p.m. – 8 p.m., and, wait for it – there is no limit! As long as customers are willing to stand in line, Ban & Jerry’s will provide free ice cream cones.

“We’re not counting. Really, go for it,” the company said on its website.

The company’s first cone day was hosted one year after co-founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield launched the Vermont-based company. The tradition that started in 1979 has grown to an international holiday where the company will scoop out more than 1 million free cones.

To find a store participating in your area, use Ben & Jerry’s store locator and check the box that asks to “participate in free cone day.”