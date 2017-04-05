3rd Avenue Bar faces closure due to nuisance ordinance.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – According to Myrtle beach police reports, since January 2016 authorities have responded to 3rd Avenue bar and grill 13 times for multiple incidents. Due to an ordinance in place businesses can lose their licenses when 911 calls become a nuisance.

“We have made a request to the business license department, that due to the actions of the business the license be revoked,” said Lt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle beach police department.

News 13 spoke with the business owners Wednesday, to get their take on the incidents.

“You cannot control any individuals actions,” said part owner Thurman Hemingway. “If they were to shut the bar down we have alternative options in progress,” he added.

At this time the request is under review in the Business license department, until a final decision is made 3rd Avenue bar will remain open.