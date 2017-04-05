Brunswick, Robeson Counties included in first round of hurricane relief grants

RALEIGH, SC (WBTW) – On Tuesday, Governor Cooper announced where the first round of state grants for communities hit hard by Hurricane Mathew will be going.

Under the Disaster Recovery Act of 2016, the Rural Economic Development Division of NC Commerce awarded state-funded recovery grants based on requests from local governments.

According to the release, Brunswick County will get $1,217,343 to help repair a water main feed damaged by Hurricane Matthew.

Pembroke in Robeson County will get $893,291 to help repair and reshape channels and culverts that carry storm water away from the UNC Pembroke campus.

Additional grants are expected to be awarded to more projects in the coming months, the press release said.