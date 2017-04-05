Fire crews respond to attic fire in Little River

LITTLE RIVER,SC (WBTW) – Fire crews were on the scene of a fire on Cedar Lane in Little River Wednesday night.

Battalion Chief Brian Van Aernem with Horry County Fire Rescue says the call came in around 7 p.m. On arrival, firefighters battled heavy fire in the attic area of the home.

In addition to Horry County Fire Rescue, North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue also responded to the scene.

Fire officials are not sure if anyone was in the home at the time, and have not yet determined the cause of the fire.