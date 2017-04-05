Firefighters respond to house fire in Murrells Inlet area

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Investigators are working to learn what started a fire Wednesday evening in the Murrells Inlet area.

Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Rescue Assistant Chief JR Haney tells News13 firefighters were dispatched to an address on Devonshire Lane around 10 p.m. When crews arrived, Haney says they found heavy fire coming from the home.

Haney says all occupants were out upon the first engine’s arrival on scene. It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

Horry County Fire Rescue, Surfside Beach Fire and Midway Fire Rescue are assisting as mutual aid.