Florence school districts announce early dismissal Wednesday

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A number of Pee Dee school districts plan to release students early or have canceled after-school activities due to Wednesday’s threat of severe weather.

Florence School District 1

According to a release from the district’s public information office, elementary students will be dismissed at 11:10 a.m., middle and high school students will be dismissed at 12 p.m. Faculty and staff members will be dismissed from schools after all students have left the school buildings.

All after-school activities and programs have also been canceled for Wednesday, according to the district.

Florence One Administrative Offices will close at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, call 843-669-4141.

Florence School District 2

Florence School District Two has also announced plans to dismiss early on Wednesday. According to a release from the district, all Florence County School District 2 schools will dismiss Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. All district events, to include, after-school programs and athletic events, are canceled.

Florence School District 3

Florence School District 3 announces elementary schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. The Alternative Center for Education will dismiss at 12:10 p.m. Ronald E. McNair Junior High and J. Paul Truluck Intermediate schools will dismiss at 12:15 p.m. and Lake City High will dismiss at 12:40 p.m.

In addition, all after-school activities, including after-school programs and athletic games and practices, are canceled.

Florence School District 3 will operate on a one-hour delay, for students only, on Thursday.

Florence School District 5

Florence County School District Five will release school early Wednesday due to the threat of severe weather. Johnsonville Elementary School will release at 11:30 a.m. and Johnsonville Middle and High Schools at 12:15 p.m.

Marion County School District

A statement on the school district’s website says all after-school activities are canceled:

Given the prediction of severe weather late this afternoon, the Marion County School District has canceled ALL after-school programs today. Schools will dismiss at the regular time but there will be no after-school clubs, sports (including practices) or meetings this afternoon.

Darlington County Schools

Darlington County Schools canceled all after-school student activities due to the threat of severe weather, including home and away games.